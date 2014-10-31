Sarasin bank deputy CEO resigns to fight German investigation

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The deputy chief executive officer of Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin resigned on Friday to contest legal investigations initiated against him in Germany, the bank said in a statement.

Swiss authorities have searched the offices of Bank J. Safra Sarasin as part of an investigation led by German prosecutors into dividend stripping, an investment strategy that can be used to help clients avoid taxes.

The bank, which was taken over by Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra in 2011, said last week it had never set up or distributed such products and was cooperating fully with the investigation.

“Eric Sarasin categorically denies the accusations made against him and wants to be free and available to organise his own defence,” the bank said in a statement on Friday.

“He also wants to ensure that the personal implications for him do not tarnish the image and reputation of the bank he has served,” it said.

Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger and Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported this month that Swiss authorities had raided more than 20 offices and homes, including those of lawyers and others potentially involved in the practice. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by David Clarke)