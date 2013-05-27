Sarasin names Safra manager as new CEO ahead of merger

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Sarasin appointed Safra Switzerland chief Edmond Michaan as its new CEO on Monday, as the Swiss private bank reshuffles its executive committee before its merger with its Brazilian-Swiss peer.

Michaan replaces Joachim Straehle, who is stepping down to pursue other interests, Sarasin said.

The bank’s directors appointed private banking division chief Eric Sarasin as deputy CEO.

Safra bought a controlling stake in Sarasin from Dutch cooperative Rabobank in 2011.