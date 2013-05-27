FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sarasin names Safra manager as new CEO ahead of merger
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Sarasin names Safra manager as new CEO ahead of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Sarasin appointed Safra Switzerland chief Edmond Michaan as its new CEO on Monday, as the Swiss private bank reshuffles its executive committee before its merger with its Brazilian-Swiss peer.

Michaan replaces Joachim Straehle, who is stepping down to pursue other interests, Sarasin said.

The bank’s directors appointed private banking division chief Eric Sarasin as deputy CEO.

Safra bought a controlling stake in Sarasin from Dutch cooperative Rabobank in 2011.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.