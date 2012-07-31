UPDATE 2-Safra looks to mop up outstanding Sarasin shares

* Safra to make offer after Rabo stake buy

* Offer at 27 Sfr per share, valuing bank at about $1.4 bln

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - A Swiss private bank controlled by Brazilian banker Joseph Safra said on Tuesday it has completed the purchase of Dutch cooperative Rabobank’s controlling stake in Bank Sarasin and will make an offer for Sarasin’s remaining shares.

Safra Group said it would launch an offer to buy Sarasin’s publicly held ‘B’ shares for 27.00 Swiss francs per share, a minuscule premium to Tuesday’s closing price of 26.90 francs and well below the 36 francs paid for Rabobank’s ‘B’ shares.

That would value the bank at a little over $1.4 billion, according to Reuters data.

The offer is expected to be opened for acceptances from 4 to 17 September 2012. Credit Suisse is acting as financial adviser to Safra and is coordinating the deal.

Safra agreed last November to buy Rabobank’s stake in Sarasin for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion). Safra beat Julius Baer, Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank, in the contest to control Sarasin.

“The new composition of our shareholder structure strengthens our position as an independent Swiss private bank,” Sarasin Chief Executive Joachim Straehle said in a statement.

“Safra not only creates stability but allows us to continue to pursue our growth strategy, which is based on a long-term business model.”

Safra said that given increasing capital requirements for banks, it expected Sarasin to strengthen its equity base in the future via a share capital increase of around 250 million francs.

Safra holds 50.15 percent of the shares and 71 percent of the voting rights in Sarasin. As of December 2011, the Safra Group had total assets under management of $101 billion.

Sarasin also said a new board of directors was elected at an extraordinary general meeting held on Tuesday, and had named Pierre Alain Bracher as the new chairman of the bank, to replace Christoph Ammann, who is standing down.

On Monday, Sarasin reported weaker than expected money inflows for the first half of the year and said it had cut its general and administrative expenses budget in response and would review existing medium-term goals.