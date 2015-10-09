FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Saratoga drops deal with Rajawali for taxi firm stake
October 9, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Saratoga drops deal with Rajawali for taxi firm stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk said on Friday it had signed an agreement with conglomerate PT Rajawali Corpora to terminate a deal to buy a stake in taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk, citing volatile market conditions.

In April, Saratoga had said it planned to buy a 51 percent stake in Express from Rajawali, without disclosing the deal’s value.

The termination of the agreement became effective as of Oct. 7, Saratoga said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

