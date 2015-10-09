FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Indonesia Saratoga drops deal to buy majority stake in taxi firm
October 9, 2015 / 9:07 AM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-Indonesia Saratoga drops deal to buy majority stake in taxi firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Saratoga says drops deal due to market volatility

* Express shares fall nearly 10 pct (Adds Express share fall, analyst comment)

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk has axed a deal to buy a majority stake in taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama from conglomerate PT Rajawali Corpora, a move the investment firm attributed to volatile market conditions.

The termination of the deal became effective as of Oct. 7, Saratoga said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

In April, Saratoga had said it planned to buy a 51 percent stake in Express from Rajawali, without disclosing the deal’s value.

“There were hopes that Saratoga would buy Express shares at a premium and that Saratoga can revive the financial capability of Express,” said Adrianus Bias, senior analyst at Samuel Sekuritas.

Rajawali, a plantation-to-mining conglomerate, is controlled by Indonesian tycoon Peter Sondakh.

Express shares fell nearly 10 percent on Friday. Its shares have been volatile lately, dropping more than 9 percent on several days since mid-September, but rising 19.5 percent on Oct. 2.

“People are selling now because the deal is off,” said analyst Bias. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

