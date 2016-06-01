FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Thai firms in talks to buy majority stake in Indonesia's Medco Power -exec
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2016 / 4:05 AM / in a year

Thai firms in talks to buy majority stake in Indonesia's Medco Power -exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA/BANGKOK, June 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's Amata B. Grimm Power Group is partnering with Global Power Synergy PCL to bid for more than 51 percent of Indonesia's Medco Power, Amata B. Grimm Power's president told Reuters on Wednesday.

Amata B. Grimm and Global Power have submitted a bid for the Medco Power stake and are in exclusive talks with Indonesia's Saratoga Group, Amata B. Grimm President Preeyanart Soontornwata said by telephone.

The deal is expected to be finalised in mid-June, Soontornwata said, adding that the company will use cash and loans to finance the purchase.

A spokesman for Saratoga Group, which owns a majority stake in Medco Power, separately told Reuters it is in talks with several parties to sell a stake in the company, which operates power plants in Indonesia. He declined to give further details.

Global Power, part of Thailand's largest energy firm PTT PCL, declined to comment. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.