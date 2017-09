Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sare SA :

* Buys 395 shares or 31.88 percent stake in Mr Target Sp. z o.o. from OS3 Group SA for 907,500 zlotys ($252,020)

* After purchase of 31.88 percent stake it holds 94.03 percent stake in Mr Target sp. Z o.o. ($1 = 3.6009 zlotys)