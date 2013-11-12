FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sarepta says FDA raises doubt about drug trial, shares drop 39 pct
#Hot Stocks
November 12, 2013

Sarepta says FDA raises doubt about drug trial, shares drop 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns about the trial for the company’s experimental muscle disorder drug and considered the marketing application for the treatment to be premature.

Sarepta shares fell 39 percent to $22.20 in premarket trade on Tuesday.

The FDA said the recent trial failure of a competing drug made by GlaxoSmithKline and Prosensa had raised “considerable doubt” about Sarepta’s trial. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

