FDA staff unconvinced by Sarepta's muscle disorder drug

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday Sarepta Therapeutics Inc did not provide enough evidence to support the effectiveness of its drug to treat a rare muscle wasting disorder.

The drug, eteplirsen, is designed to treat a particular subset of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients. (http:1.usa.gov/1RKkQ3q)

Sarepta’s shares plunged 40 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

DMD is a progressive, degenerative genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys. Most patients die by the age of 30. DMD has no cure. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)