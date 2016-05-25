FDA delays decision on Sarepta's muscle-wasting disorder drug

May 25 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said it was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that a review of its muscle-wasting disorder drug would not be completed by Thursday.

The FDA said it will continue to work past the goal date and strive to complete the work in as timely a manner as possible.

The drug, eteplirsen, is under review for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a devastating degenerative disease that mostly affects boys. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)