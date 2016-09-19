FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sarepta's keenly watched muscle dystrophy drug wins FDA approval
September 19, 2016

Sarepta's keenly watched muscle dystrophy drug wins FDA approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, capping months of regulatory uncertainty and pressure from parents and patient advocates to endorse it.

The drug, eteplirsen, is designed to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne's, a rare, progressive genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement, eventually killing most sufferers by the age of 30.

The injection was given accelerated approval, which means the company is still required to provide more data to verify the drug's predicted clinical benefit.

The FDA said on Monday that Sarepta was required to conduct a trial to confirm the drug's effectiveness, without which the regulator may withdraw approval. (bit.ly/2cCad2V)

Until now there have been no FDA-approved drugs for DMD, and pressure has been increasing on the regulator to swiftly approve treatments. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

