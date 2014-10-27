FDA seeks more data on Sarepta muscle disorder drug, shares slump

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested additional data regarding a marketing application for its experimental muscle disorder drug, sending the company’s shares down 40 percent in premarket trading.

The regulator had provided a fresh lease of life to Sarepta in April by indicating an alternate path for the accelerated approval of the drug, eteplirsen, after the agency had deemed the drug’s approval “premature” late last year.

Eteplirsen, the company’s lead drug, is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disorder that hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, most of who succumb to the disease by age 30.

The FDA indicated that further discussion would be necessary to determine what would constitute a complete application, Sarepta said on Monday.

The biotechnology company said it plans to submit the application by the middle of next year, pending any additional requests from the FDA.

The company’s shares were trading at $16.70 before the bell after closing at $23.56 on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)