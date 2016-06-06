FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sarepta says FDA asks for more data for its muscle-wasting treatment
June 6, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Sarepta says FDA asks for more data for its muscle-wasting treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has requested for additional data for its muscle-wasting treatment as the agency decides whether to approve the drug or not.

The FDA deferred a highly anticipated decision on whether to approve Sarepta’s drug, eteplirsen, last month, after an advisory panel determined that the treatment was not effective.

The agency requested that Sarepta provide dystrophin data from biopsies already obtained from the ongoing confirmatory study of eteplirsen, the company said on Monday.

Shares of the company soared 25 percent to $20.01 in extended trading. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

