Sarepta jumps on drug approval hopes after FDA critic departs

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc rose as much as 29 percent after a key critic of its muscle-wasting drug left the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ahead of the agency's decision whether to approve it.

Sarepta's duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug, eteplirsen, has been in the spotlight this year with patient groups and parents arguing passionately in favor of the treatment to pressure the regulator to approve it.

The FDA confirmed on Wednesday that Dr. Ronald Farkas no longer works at the agency. The regulator did not provide any details about Farkas's departure.

Farkas was seen as the leading voice within the FDA arguing against the approval of the drug and the author of a scathing critique of the company's application.

Farkas's review, which was a part of briefing documents published ahead of an April advisory committee meeting, said there was no clear evidence the drug slowed progression of the disease.

Oppenheimer analysts said Farkas's departure may signal that eteplirsen decision is imminent and that they continue to believe that the drug will be approved.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the head of the FDA's pharmaceuticals division, appeared willing from the beginning to support approval pending the outcome of a confirmatory trial.

Suntrust Robinson Humphrey said Farkas's departure at this juncture would further indicate that there is turmoil within the FDA on what to do with eteplirsen.

The brokerage said from an empirical standpoint, the only decision likely to come from the FDA should be a denial of approval.

"But with emotions and advocacy groups and likely political pressure coming to bear, it could turn what we believe should be a clearly derived outcome into another irrational 180-degree turn with the agency."

The FDA in June asked Sarepta for additional data after the agency delayed its highly anticipated decision on whether to approve the drug.

The advisory committee meeting, where patients hurled angry comments at Farkas, was the latest example of the growing impact of patient lobbying in influencing the FDA's decision-making.

The agency has formally committed to increasing the role of patients, but patient advocates are increasingly packing advisory committee meetings in the hope of influencing the panelists, even in cases where data presented by the companies are questionable.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscular weakness and is caused by a lack of dystrophin, a protein needed to keep muscles healthy. Eteplirsen is designed to increase the production of dystrophin.

Sarepta shares were up about 26 percent at $32.20 on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 33.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)