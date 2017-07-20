FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Sarepta surges after robust DMD drug sales
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
Iraq
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 20, 2017 / 3:01 PM / in an hour

Sarepta surges after robust DMD drug sales

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc soared 25 percent on Thursday after the U.S. drugmaker reported strong quarterly sales of its drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Sarepta's drug, Exondys 51, generated sales of $35 million in the second quarter ended June 30, the company said on Wednesday. The result well exceeded analysts' average expectation of $22.9 million, according to Cowen & Co.

"We think it is only a matter of time before this type (of) performance brings buyers to the table," analysts at Robert W. Baird & Co wrote in a report, referring to a potential sale of Sarepta.

DMD is a rare, progressive genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement, eventually killing most sufferers by age 30.

Exondys 51 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September.

Sarepta shares were up 23.8 percent at $42.21 in late morning trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.