Cheesemaker Sargento Foods has been hit with a proposed class action in San Francisco federal court accusing it of marketing its cheeses as natural when they come from cows fed genetically modified corn or soy and growth-enhancing drugs.

Filed on Friday, the lawsuit said thousands of consumers paid a premium price for what they believed were natural cheeses without receiving the benefits of a natural product.

