South Africa's Q1 GDP shrinks 0.6 q/q - Stats SA

PRETORIA, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s GDP contracted 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of this year, its first quarterly contraction since a 2009 recession, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

The economy had expanded 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013. On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, the economy grew by 1.6 percent in the first quarter compared with 2 percent in Q4.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.1 percent, while forecasting year-on-year growth of 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)