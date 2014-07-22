FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sartorius adjusts division outlook for 2014 after H1 results
July 22, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sartorius adjusts division outlook for 2014 after H1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG : * Says H1 consolidated order intake grew 8.9% in constant currencies * Says group sales revenue rose 7.8% * Says H1 operating profit for the group also climbed 4.8% * Says confirms its group forecast for the full year of 2014 * Says projects currency-adjusted growth in sales of 8-10 percent, an increase

in EBITDA margin to about 20.0 percent * Says for bioprocess solutions it now expects sales growth to reach the upper

end of the 12% to 15% range * Says for lab products & services it now sees sales revenue growing at lower

end of 1-4 percent range * Says sees industrial technologies sales revenue at lower end of the 1-4

percent growth range Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
