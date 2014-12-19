FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sartorius sells industrial scale maker to Minebea
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 19, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Sartorius sells industrial scale maker to Minebea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Sartorius said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Intec unit, a maker of industrial scales, to Japanese ball-bearing maker Minebea Co Ltd and its partner, the Development Bank of Japan.

The purchase price will come to 7.5 times Intec’s 2014 operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Sartorius said.

In fiscal 2013, Intec generated sales of 102 million euros ($125 million) and an underlying EBITDA margin of 10.1 percent, it said.

$1 = 0.8179 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.