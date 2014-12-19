Sartorius sells industrial scale maker to Minebea

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Sartorius said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Intec unit, a maker of industrial scales, to Japanese ball-bearing maker Minebea Co Ltd and its partner, the Development Bank of Japan.

The purchase price will come to 7.5 times Intec’s 2014 operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Sartorius said.

In fiscal 2013, Intec generated sales of 102 million euros ($125 million) and an underlying EBITDA margin of 10.1 percent, it said.