April 20 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag

* Says relevant group net profit rose to 22.1 million eur from 13.3 million eur in q1

* Says earnings per ordinary share were 1.29 euros, up from 0.77 euro in the prior-year quarter

* Says earnings per preference share were 1.31 euros, up from 0.79 euro in the previous period Further company coverage: