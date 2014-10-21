BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech reports 9 months net profit of 63.2 mln euros, up 14.5 pct

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Says 9 months net profit is 63.2 million euros, up 14.5 pct

* Says 9 months sales revenue is 494.3 million euros, up 13.2 pct

* Says 9 months order intake is 509.7 million euros, up 12.5 pct

* Sees FY sales growth in constant currencies to reach upper end of 11 pct to 14 pct range

* Sees FY underlying EBITDA margin to rise to about 23.5 pct in constant currencies

* Says FY capex ratio is projected in range of 6 pct to 8 pct