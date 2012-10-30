FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-SAS unveils sweeping costs cuts, Q3 profit
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-SAS unveils sweeping costs cuts, Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it was readying a plan to slash costs by 3 billion Swedish crowns ($449.6 million) that was key to securing new financing for the struggling flag carrier.

“The company is currently finalizing a comprehensive plan to fundamentally address its cost on a long-term basis,” the company said in a statement.

“The plan further encompasses disposals of non-core assets to reduce the company’s long term dependency on third party funding going forward. These disposals total approximately 3 billion Swedish crowns.”

The company also said it made pretax profit of 568 million crowns in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.6724 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

