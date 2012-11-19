FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAS strikes deal with final union on survival plan -report
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

SAS strikes deal with final union on survival plan -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS has agreed a deal on cost cuts with a Danish cabin crew union, the last of eight unions to fall in line with plans to avoid bankruptcy, Danish news agency Ritzau reported on Monday.

Ritzau quoted the Danish cabin attendants union CAU as saying a deal had been reached. Neither the union nor SAS could immediately confirm the report. SAS said earlier it had reached cost cutting deals with all of its major unions except CAU.

Reporting by Mette Fraende and Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.