SAS strikes deal with final union on survival plan -report

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS has agreed a deal on cost cuts with a Danish cabin crew union, the last of eight unions to fall in line with plans to avoid bankruptcy, Danish news agency Ritzau reported on Monday.

Ritzau quoted the Danish cabin attendants union CAU as saying a deal had been reached. Neither the union nor SAS could immediately confirm the report. SAS said earlier it had reached cost cutting deals with all of its major unions except CAU.