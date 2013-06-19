FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish FinMin says credit facility to SAS was not state aid
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2013 / 10:28 AM / in 4 years

Danish FinMin says credit facility to SAS was not state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s finance minister said a credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS was not state aid, after EU regulators opened an investigation into whether the facility was in line with EU state aid rules.

“We are still of the opinion that our participation in the credit facility can clearly be justified from a pure business perspective,” finance minister Bjarne Corydon said in an email to Reuters.

“I therefore do not believe that this could be viewed as state aid,” Corydon said.

EU regulators said earlier in the day they were investigating whether a 400-million-euro ($535.70 million) credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS by Sweden and Denmark, together with other creditors, last year was carried out in line with market conditions and EU state aid rules.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.