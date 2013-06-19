Danish FinMin says credit facility to SAS was not state aid

COPENHAGEN, June 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s finance minister said a credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS was not state aid, after EU regulators opened an investigation into whether the facility was in line with EU state aid rules.

“We are still of the opinion that our participation in the credit facility can clearly be justified from a pure business perspective,” finance minister Bjarne Corydon said in an email to Reuters.

“I therefore do not believe that this could be viewed as state aid,” Corydon said.

EU regulators said earlier in the day they were investigating whether a 400-million-euro ($535.70 million) credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS by Sweden and Denmark, together with other creditors, last year was carried out in line with market conditions and EU state aid rules.