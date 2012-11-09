FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission: had contact with Scandinavian govts about SAS
November 9, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

EU Commission: had contact with Scandinavian govts about SAS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission has had informal contact with Scandinavian governments in recent days about airline SAS, but has not received any request to permit state aid for the carrier, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.

“There have been informal contacts between the Commission and the Scandinavian governments concerned which started this week. But indeed we have received no formal notification at this stage,” EU competition and state aid spokesman Antoine Colombani told a regular briefing.

“Of course, any state aid must be notified through and approved by the European Commission. Once we receive a notification of course we will examine what these governments want to do, but I cannot give you any indication on timing at this stage,” he added.

The airline, in which Denmark, Norway and Sweden own a combined 50 percent stake, has been locked in talks with banks on securing financing to roll over debt coming due next year.

On Thursday the group postponed its third-quarter results, saying it was delaying publication until negotiations on efforts to ensure its survival had been finalised. (Reporting by Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield)

