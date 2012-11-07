FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Denmark not in talks on new capital for SAS-govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Danish government is not currently holding discussions about providing ailing Scandinavian airline SAS with capital and will not do so until a viable business plan is on the table, government sources said on Wednesday.

“It is not being discussed, that the Danish state should provide SAS new capital,” a government source who declined to be named said. “Now, it is about ensuring a business model for the company which makes it able to compete with low-price carriers. If that happens, I would not rule out new capital for the company, but we are not there yet.”

This was confirmed by a second government source.

The airline, partially owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, has been burdened with high costs and intense competition from rivals Norwegian Air and Ryanair.

It announced last week plans to slash costs and sell assets. (Reporting by Erik Matzen)

