UPDATE 1-Airline SAS inks small Q2 profit on cost cuts

STOCKHOLM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS made a small profit in the second quarter after nine months of losses as cost cuts began to offset the effects of a weak economic environment and rocketing jet fuel prices.

While the global economy is not as bad as in the last crisis in 2008-2009, airlines - mostly in Europe - have been hit by a fall in travel while a long existing problem of overcapacity remains.

Jet fuel costs are also a headache - rising 800 million Swedish crowns ($119.3 million) for SAS in the quarter alone compared to the previous year.

The Scandinavian airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, has implemented a series of cost cutting programmes over the last few years, but has not made a full year profit since 2007 and has only been in the black three years out of the last 11.

In the second quarter, SAS made a pretax profit of 371 million Swedish crowns ($55.32 million) against a Reuters survey average forecast for a profit of 812 million.

Excluding a one-off profit from the sale of real estate, the company made 137 million crowns in the quarter. In the year to date, SAS has made a pretax loss of 761 million crowns.

The group said earnings remained unsatisfactory, but that its latest 5 billion crown savings programme was beginning to have an effect. Unit revenues rose slightly and unit costs were down.

SAS is not alone in suffering.

European peers Lufthansa, IAG and Air France-KLM have embarked on cost cutting programmes, trimmed profit forecasts and slashed plans to expand capacity and fleets this year.

Even budget carriers have had a tough time. Ryanair plans to ground 80 planes in the face of weaker demand.

Earlier this year easyJet said it planned to cut flights to and from Madrid by 20 percent after ceasing to base aircraft and employees there.

The International Air Transport Association reckoned in June the airline industry globally will eke out a $3 billion profit this year, less than half the $7.9 carriers made in 2011.

SAS has not given a forecast for the full-year, citing global economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense competition. ($1 = 6.7059 Swedish crowns)