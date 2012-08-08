SAS posts small Q2 pretax profit

STOCKHOLM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS reported a small second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday, squeezed by a weak economic environment and rocketing jet fuel prices.

The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a pretax profit of 371 million Swedish crowns ($55.32 million)against a Reuters survey average forecast for a profit of 812 million.

The group, which has been loss-making for several years, said earnings remained unsatisfactory but that a 5 billion crown savings programme was beginning to have an effect.

SAS has not given a forecast for the full-year, citing global economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense competition. ($1 = 6.7059 Swedish crowns)