FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airline SAS posts fresh Q1 loss
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 3, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Airline SAS posts fresh Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS reported on Thursday a fresh loss in the first quarter, hurt by a weak economic environment and rocketing jet fuel prices.

The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a pretax loss of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($163 million) against a Reuters poll forecast loss of 514 million and compared with a 558 million crown loss in the year-ago period.

The group, in the middle of a 5 billion crown savings programme, predicted passenger growth of 5 to 7 percent but expected continued pressure on its yield this year.

It did not provide a profitability forecast for the year, citing global economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense competition. ($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.