Airline SAS traffic rises 7.9 pct in April
May 8, 2012 / 9:13 AM / 5 years ago

Airline SAS traffic rises 7.9 pct in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Loss-making Scandinavian airline SAS reported on Tuesday a 7.9 percent rise in passenger traffic in April on the back of good demand on most of its routes and said it expected its yield to be stable in the month.

The airline, half-owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, said its passenger load factor increased by 1.2 percentage units in April to 75.5 percent.

“The response to market campaigns is still good and forward booking levels are above last year’s level, but premium bookings are weaker on certain routes,” the airline said in a statement.

“Overall, the market growth continues to be good, but remains unpredictable due to added capacity in certain markets, risk in the global economy and continued high jet fuel prices.”

The currency adjusted yield -- or revenue per unit -- fell 3.8 percent from a year ago in March, the latest month for which figures are available, and SAS said it expected the measure to be similar in April versus March.

SAS said it planned to gradually lift capacity in line with the seasonally stronger demand with a total increase of about 5 percent this year over 2011 as 28 new routes were launched. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

