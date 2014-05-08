FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airline SAS trims outlook for year, blames weak yield in Q2
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
May 8, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Airline SAS trims outlook for year, blames weak yield in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Airline SAS trimmed it forecast for the full year on Thursday, blaming competition in its home Scandinavian markets for pushing down yields.

SAS said rival airlines had shifted capacity to Scandinavia in the last six months and that meant that unit revenues had developed weaker than expected during the second quarter.

SAS said that if conditions don’t worsen “the potential exists to post a positive EBT, including the positive effect from the amendments to pension reporting, also in the 2013/2014 fiscal year,” the airline said in a statement.

Its previous outlook had excluded the effects of pension reporting. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.