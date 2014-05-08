Airline SAS trims outlook for year, blames weak yield in Q2

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Airline SAS trimmed it forecast for the full year on Thursday, blaming competition in its home Scandinavian markets for pushing down yields.

SAS said rival airlines had shifted capacity to Scandinavia in the last six months and that meant that unit revenues had developed weaker than expected during the second quarter.

SAS said that if conditions don’t worsen “the potential exists to post a positive EBT, including the positive effect from the amendments to pension reporting, also in the 2013/2014 fiscal year,” the airline said in a statement.

Its previous outlook had excluded the effects of pension reporting. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Mia Shanley)