Airline SAS says sells properties to Swedavia

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Airline SAS said on Monday it had agreed to sell six properties at airports in Sweden for a total value of 1.775 billion crowns ($264.04 million).

The loss-making airline, due to unveil its first-quarter results on Thursday, said the deal with state-owned airports operator Swedavia would generate capital gains of about 350 million crowns to be booked during the second quarter.

The properties being sold at Stockholm’s main airport Arlanda, Landvetter in Gothenburg and Malmo’s Sturup comprise mainly hangers, workshops, warehouses and offices, SAS said in a statement.

SAS said it had also signed a lease agreement with Swedavia and that the annual cost for the lease agreement was neutral, compared with ownership of the properties.

“The transaction is part of our 4Excellence strategy, in which we focus on the core business, while releasing capital and strengthening our financial preparedness,” said Benny Zakrisson, Executive Vice President Infrastructure and M&A. ($1 = 6.7224 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)