FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Scandinavian airline SAS eyes 2012/13 profit
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Scandinavian airline SAS eyes 2012/13 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Operating margin forecast above 3 percent

* Expects extremely weak first quarter

* Announces $188 mln Jan-Oct pre-tax loss

STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS expects to make a full-year profit in the coming 12-month period thanks to the survival plan that received union backing last month.

SAS, half owned by the governments of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, forecast that its earnings per passenger will to contiue to decline, but it should post positive pre-tax earnings for its 2012/13 financial year if jet fuel prices remain stable.

It also forecast an operating margin above 3 percent.

SAS won union backing for big cost cuts intended to secure new financing as the airline battles low-cost competitors such as Norwegian Air and Ryanair.

But the airline, which wants asset disposals to reduce its overall staffing by about 40 percent to 9,000, expects a bumpy ride.

It said that a seasonal downturn meant that the November to January quarter “will be extremely weak”.

SAS, which on Wednesday announced a pretax loss of 1.25 billion Swedish crowns ($188 million) for the January to October period this year, has changed its reporting calender and its new financial year started last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.