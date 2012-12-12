UPDATE 1-Scandinavian airline SAS eyes 2012/13 profit

* Operating margin forecast above 3 percent

* Expects extremely weak first quarter

* Announces $188 mln Jan-Oct pre-tax loss

STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS expects to make a full-year profit in the coming 12-month period thanks to the survival plan that received union backing last month.

SAS, half owned by the governments of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, forecast that its earnings per passenger will to contiue to decline, but it should post positive pre-tax earnings for its 2012/13 financial year if jet fuel prices remain stable.

It also forecast an operating margin above 3 percent.

SAS won union backing for big cost cuts intended to secure new financing as the airline battles low-cost competitors such as Norwegian Air and Ryanair.

But the airline, which wants asset disposals to reduce its overall staffing by about 40 percent to 9,000, expects a bumpy ride.

It said that a seasonal downturn meant that the November to January quarter “will be extremely weak”.

SAS, which on Wednesday announced a pretax loss of 1.25 billion Swedish crowns ($188 million) for the January to October period this year, has changed its reporting calender and its new financial year started last month.