Striking Danish cabin crew forces SAS to cancel Copenhagen flights

COPENHAGEN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Airlines SAS has cancelled some 60 flights going to or from Copenhagen Airport on Saturday after members of SAS’ Danish cabin staff walked out in protest over working conditions, the airline said.

SAS said it had signed an agreement with the Cabin Attendants Union (CAU) that required the staff to resume work.

But a CAU spokesman told Danish TV channel TV2 News that the union had not convinced its members to go back to work. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)