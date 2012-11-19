BRIEF-Sweden says Sweden, Norway, Denmark to take part in SAS credit facility

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s finance ministry said in a statement * Swedish government says Sweden, Norway, Denmark to take part in credit

facility for SAS that provides stability, conditions for the company to carry out its business plan * Swedish government proposes Swedish share of credit facility for SAS

to amount to up to 749 million sek * to propose to parliament a loan frame for SAS of maximum 749 million crowns to end of March 2015 at the most * There is broad support in parliament for the proposal