February 20, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Saskatchewan sells C$200 mln debt in reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian Province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday sold C$200 million ($196 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue due Feb. 3, 2042, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.400 percent debt was priced at 98.2600 to yield 3.496 percent, or 84 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$800 million ($784.3 million).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

