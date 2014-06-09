FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sasol, Ineos reach final investment decision on polyethylene JV
#Credit Markets
June 9, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sasol, Ineos reach final investment decision on polyethylene JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Sasol Ltd :

* Sasol and Ineos reach final investment decision on high density polyethylene joint venture

* 50/50 joint venture will produce 470 kilotons per annum of bimodal HDPE using innovene(TM)s process technology licensed from Ineos Technologies

* Ethylene required for production of HDPE will be supplied by Sasol and Ineos in proportion to their respective ownership positions

* Plant start-up is expected in 2016 calendar year.

* Ineos will operate HDPE plant at its battleground manufacturing complex in Laporte

* Because plant will be debt financed, investment decision is conditional on achieving financial close Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
