a year ago
UPDATE 1-Sasol boosts U.S. Lake Charles project price estimate by $2.1 bln
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Sasol boosts U.S. Lake Charles project price estimate by $2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals company Sasol Ltd on Tuesday raised the price tag of its U.S. ethane cracker project to $11 billion from $8.9 billion, in line with an estimate it flagged to the market in June.

* Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations.

* An independent third party review of the estimate has been carried out.

* Detailed review has confirmed that the total capital cost for the project is expected to be $11 billion, which includes site infrastructure and utility improvements. This is an increase of $2.1 bln from its original estimate in October 2014.

* Sasol says there has been a significant increase in costs due to much more ground works required to establish the site compared to what was estimated previously.

* The total labour cost is expected to increase by around $670 million.

* There have been weather delays over the site construction period.

* Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from a business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead of previously communicated targets

* As of June 30, capital expenditure on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and the overall project completion was around 50 pct

* The schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6.

* The first, linear low-density polyethylene unit is expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of calendar year 2018

* An impairment of $65 mln has been recognised for the 2016 financial year pertaining to the low-density polyethylene unit.

* Sasol will report its full-year results on Sept 12.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Bengaluru Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
