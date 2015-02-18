FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Sasol changes dividend policy as oil prices drop
February 18, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Sasol changes dividend policy as oil prices drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s petrochemicals group Sasol has changed its dividend policy as part of a cash saving programme in response to lower oil prices, it said on Wednesday.

“In the context of a low oil price environment, the group’s earnings will be negatively impacted. The current macroeconomic conditions have therefore necessitated a reassessment of the company’s progressive dividend policy,” Sasol said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

