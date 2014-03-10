FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sasol H1 earnings up, ethylene project commissioned
March 10, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Sasol H1 earnings up, ethylene project commissioned

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol Ltd said on Monday its first-half headline earnings rose 26 percent, helped by a weaker rand currency and higher chemical prices.

“This achievement was on the back of a strong operational performance from our global businesses, coupled with a 19 percent weaker average rand/US dollar exchange and improved chemical prices,” the company said.

Sasol said headline earnings per share (EPS) for the six months to the end of December increased 26 percent to 30.19 rand, in line with the group’s guidance to the market last month in a trading update.

Headline EPS is the primary measure of profit in South Africa and strips out one-off items.

The group said it had successfully commissioned a project in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is using unique technology to convert ethylene into higher value chemical products used to strengthen plastic for consumer products such as food packaging.

It said the project “is currently in start-up and first product was successfully produced. We expect that the plant will be fully operational by the middle of the 2014 calendar year.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.