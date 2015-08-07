UPDATE 2-Lower currency, higher sales volumes to prop up Sasol's 2015 earnings

* Headline earnings per share expected to fall 14-19 pct

* Analysts had expected 30 percent fall - Reuters data

* Sasol cites higher sales volumes, lower rand (Adds analyst comment, share price rise)

By Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals company Sasol’s full-year earnings will fall less than expected due to higher sales volumes and a lower domestic currency, diminishing the impact of a slump in the oil price, it said on Friday.

Shares in Sasol rose 3.3 percent to 434 rand, outpacing the 0.06 percent fall in Johannesburg’s All-Share index. They are still down 30 percent since June last year, when the oil price began its slide.

Sasol, which makes about 40 percent of its earnings from oil, said headline earnings per share would fall by between 14 percent and 19 percent. The average estimate of 11 analysts was a 30 percent decline, according to Reuters data.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-time and non-trading items.

Sasol, the world’s top maker of motor fuel from coal, said the full-year earnings fall would be arrested by a 10 percent weaker average rand/dollar exchange rate in the year to June and higher volume sales in chemicals and energy.

“Besides current oil environment it was a positive update,” Rabi Thithi, an equities trader at Avior Research, said, adding that cost cuts were progressing well.

Sasol is cutting costs through measures including delaying major capital projects and smaller dividends to survive the lower oil price. In January, it announced a plan to save 1 billion rand ($79 million) annually.

“Our comprehensive Response Plan to conserve cash, in reaction to the lower-for-longer oil price environment, has already yielded cash savings ahead of our 2015 financial year targets,” the company said on Friday.

The price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, has roughly halved in the past year on oversupply and the state of the economy in China, the world’s top energy consumer. It was up slightly on Friday, but remained on track to close the week more than 4 percent lower.