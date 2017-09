JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South Africa’s Sasol says the company will freeze 1,000 job vacancies as it cuts costs to counter low oil prices.

“We will continue to freeze vacancies for the remainder of the 24-month response period. There are upsides to keeping the headcount down,” Sasol CEO and president David Constable said. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; editing by Jason Neely)