Sasol H1 earnings up on better sales, cuts dividend
March 9, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Sasol H1 earnings up on better sales, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals company Sasol reported a 6 percent increase in first-half earnings on Monday, as higher sales and chemical prices offset the impact of falling oil prices.

The company said headline earnings per share increased to 32 rand, the middle of the range it flagged to the market. Sasol also cuts its interim dividend by 12.5 percent, a move it had also previously signalled, to conserve cash in the current volatile environment.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard

