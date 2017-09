JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals company Sasol said on Friday it expected full-year profits to fall by up to 19 percent due to softer oil prices.

The company, which makes about 40 percent of its earnings from oil, said headline earnings per share would fall by between 8.42 rand and 11.43 rand as the price of Brent crude oil fell by more than a third during the period. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Holmes)