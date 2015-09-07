FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-South Africa's Sasol says FY earnings fall, impacted by low oil prices
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 7, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-South Africa's Sasol says FY earnings fall, impacted by low oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say “low” oil prices, not “high” prices)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals company Sasol said on Monday full year headline earnings fell by 17 percent and cut its dividend by 15 percent, due to weaker oil prices.

The company which relies on oil for 40 percent of its revenue, said headline earnings per share - a widely watched measure in South Africa - stripping off some one-off items, reached 49.76 rand from 60.16 rand a year ago.

Brent crude oil fell by more than a third during that period, with shares in the company falling by a similar margin.

The world’s top maker of motor fuel from coal, Sasol is cutting costs through measures including delaying major capital projects and smaller dividends to survive the lower oil price environment.

“Our response plan achieved a 8.9 billion rand cash conservation benefit, which is at the upper end of our 6 billion rand to 10 billion rand target range for the 2015 financial year,” the company said in statement, adding that it cut 2,500 jobs through “voluntary separation” and early retirement.

It paid a dividend of 11.50 rand for the period ending June 30, compared to 13.50 rand paid in the same period a year ago, down 15 percent.

Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.