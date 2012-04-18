Pentagon seeks to loosen some export restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 18 (Reuters) - A new Pentagon report on Wednesday recommended loosening U.S. export controls on “hundreds of thousands” of items on communications satellites and remote sensing equipment, while maintaining or tightening controls on exports to China, Iran and other countries.

Greg Schulte, deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy, said the report also recommended returning the authority to determine export controls to the president, a move that would require new legislation.

Schulte told reporters that the changes, if approved by Congress, would help make U.S. industry more competitive internationally at a time when defense budgets are declining.