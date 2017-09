May 17 (Reuters) - SATORI ELECTRIC Co Ltd :

* Says it appoints Hiroyuki Satori who is current president and COO as new president and chief executive officer (CEO) to succeed Kuzutitoshi Ueda who is currnet chairman of the board and CEO

* Says changes to occur on June 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JENhnd

