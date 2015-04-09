India court finds Satyam Computer founder guilty in accounting fraud case - TV

MUMBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Thursday held the founder of Satyam Computer Services, which was once one of India’s biggest IT outsourcing companies, guilty in the country’s biggest corporate accounting fraud, local television channels reported.

The court is yet to announce the quantum of punishment in the case, the TV channels reported.

Satyam shocked investors in 2009 when its founder and former Chairman Ramalinga Raju said the company’s profits had been overstated for years and assets falsified in a fraud allegedly worth over $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)