FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India court finds Satyam Computer founder guilty in accounting fraud case - TV
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

India court finds Satyam Computer founder guilty in accounting fraud case - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Thursday held the founder of Satyam Computer Services, which was once one of India’s biggest IT outsourcing companies, guilty in the country’s biggest corporate accounting fraud, local television channels reported.

The court is yet to announce the quantum of punishment in the case, the TV channels reported.

Satyam shocked investors in 2009 when its founder and former Chairman Ramalinga Raju said the company’s profits had been overstated for years and assets falsified in a fraud allegedly worth over $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.