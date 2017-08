DOHA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines acquired 63 aircraft as part of a fleet modernization program, a top executive was quoted as saying by state news agency SPA.

"The new agreements signed recently include the acquisition of 63 modern aircraft: 15 Boeing B777-300ER, 13 Boeing B787 "Dreamliner" and 35 Airbus (A320 / A321-neo)," said Director-general Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser. (Reporting by Tom Finn)