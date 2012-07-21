FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar, Bahrain airlines eye Saudi skies
July 21, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar, Bahrain airlines eye Saudi skies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways, Bahrain Air and Gulf Air are among the firms in pre-qualified consortia bidding for a new airline license in Saudi Arabia, an official from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

This month GACA said 14 companies had applied for licenses to operate domestic and international flights in the country, seven of which have been short-listed.

The list of the seven pre-qualified consortia also includes Chinese firm HNA, The Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Nesma Holding, and Falcon Express. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)

